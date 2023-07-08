Two drivers killed, two passengers injured in head-in crash on Hwy. 26 on Warm Springs Reservation

(Update: Warm Springs Fire official clarifies information)

WARM SPRINGS, Ore. (KTVZ) – Both drivers were killed and two passengers were injured in a head-on collision of a van and a car Saturday afternoon that closed U.S. Highway 26 on the Warm Springs Indian Reservation for about four hours, authorities said.

Warm Springs Fire and Safety responded around 3:20 p.m. to the highway near milepost 78 and learned a van towing a trailer and a Subaru had collided on the highway, Firefighter EMT and Public Information Officer Garrett Webb said. The two drivers were deceased when they arrived.

A LifeFlight helicopter transported one injured passenger to OHSU in Portland, Webb said, while another was taken by Warm Springs Fire ambulance to St. Charles Madras, accompanied by a second passenger who was not injured.

The crash occurred about six miles south of the Warm Springs junction with state Highway 216 and prompted ODOT to provide a detour around the site until the roadway reopened by around 7:30 p.m.

Check ODOT TripCheck updates here on KTVZ.COM.

We have reached out to Oregon State Police and will have updates as we receive them.