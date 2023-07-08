Skip to Content
Two drivers killed, two passengers injured in head-in crash on Hwy. 26 on Warm Springs Reservation

today at 7:51 PM
Published 6:23 PM

(Update: Warm Springs Fire official clarifies information)

WARM SPRINGS, Ore. (KTVZ) – Both drivers were killed and two passengers were injured in a head-on collision of a van and a car Saturday afternoon that closed U.S. Highway 26 on the Warm Springs Indian Reservation for about four hours, authorities said.

Warm Springs Fire and Safety responded around 3:20 p.m. to the highway near milepost 78 and learned a van towing a trailer and a Subaru had collided on the highway, Firefighter EMT and Public Information Officer Garrett Webb said. The two drivers were deceased when they arrived.

A LifeFlight helicopter transported one injured passenger to OHSU in Portland, Webb said, while another was taken by Warm Springs Fire ambulance to St. Charles Madras, accompanied by a second passenger who was not injured.

The crash occurred about six miles south of the Warm Springs junction with state Highway 216 and prompted ODOT to provide a detour around the site until the roadway reopened by around 7:30 p.m.

Check ODOT TripCheck updates here on KTVZ.COM.

We have reached out to Oregon State Police and will have updates as we receive them.

Barney Lerten

Barney is the digital content director for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Barney here.

