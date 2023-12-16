Three people killed in Independence plane crash; plane hit power lines in heavy fog, causing outage, small brush fire

(Update: Plane hit power lines in heavy fog; victims identified)

INDEPENDENCE, Ore. (KTVZ) – Police on Sunday identified three people who were killed late Saturday afternoon when their small plane crashed into power lines amid heavy fog on a flight from McMinnville to Independence, sparking a power outage and small brush fire.

The three were identified by police Sunday as the pilot, Mohammad Hussain Musawi, 35, of Independence, and passengers Mohammad Bashi Safdari, 35, and Ali Jan Ferdawsi, 29, of Salem.

Polk County emergency responders received a report shortly before 5 p.m. of a plane crash just north of Hoffman Road. Police said Sunday that no one else was on the plane and no deaths or injuries on the ground have been discovered. They also said the plane’s owner was not among those on board.

Pacific Power said the resulting outage affected nearly 400 customers, with service expected to be restored Sunday.

Police, the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

"Our deepest condolences are with the families of those involved in the crash," police said in Sunday's update.