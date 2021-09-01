Greek twin bond raises $3 billion, rates ‘historically low’

AP National Business

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s finance minister says the country has raised 2.5 billion euros, or $3 billion, through two bond issues. He said the 5-year and 30-year bonds attracted high demand among investors on Wednesday and carried “historically low” interest rates. He said the 5-year bond had an “almost zero” rate, while the 30-year issue carried a lower rate than a similar bond sold in March, when it was just below 2%. Greece is tapping bond markets it previously was locked out of due to its 2010 financial crisis and subsequent international bailouts, which ended in 2018.