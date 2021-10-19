P&G raising prices to offset higher commodity, freight costs

NEW YORK (AP) — Proctor & Gamble is raising prices on a range of goods as higher commodity and freight costs are set to take a bite out of its profits. The maker of Pampers diapers, Tide detergent and Crest toothpaste said Tuesday it has been raising prices on product lines including baby, family, home and fabric care. In the last few weeks, it has started telling retailers that it will boost prices on more categories including grooming, skin care and oral care. And though it’s still early, the company said it has yet to notice consumer behavior changing in reaction to the higher prices.