Oil giants deny spreading disinformation on climate change

By MATTHEW DALY

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Top executives of ExxonMobil and other oil giants have denied spreading disinformation about climate change while sparring with congressional Democrats over allegations that the industry concealed evidence about the dangers of global warming. Exxon CEO Darren Woods said his company acknowledges the risks of climate change and that its statements on it have been fact-based and consistent with mainstream climate science. Democrats say the oil industry spreads doubt and misinformation about the harm its products cause. Rep. Carolyn Maloney, the House Oversight Committee chairwoman, said after the hearing she will issue subpoenas to the oil companies seeking more documents.