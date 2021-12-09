Russia military chief warns Ukraine against attacking rebels

By DASHA LITVINOVA and VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV

Associated Press

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s top military officer has sternly warned Ukraine against trying to reclaim control over separatist areas by force. He said Thursday that Moscow will “suppress” any such attempt. Thursday’s statement from the chief of the Russian military’s General Staff comes amid soaring tensions over a Russian troop buildup near the border with Ukraine that stoked Ukrainian and Western fears of a possible invasion. U.S. President Joe Biden warned Russian President Vladimir Putin in a video call Tuesday that the West will impose unprecedented economic sanctions on Moscow if it invades Ukraine. Russia has rejected Ukrainian and Western claims it’s plotting an attack. Moscow describes them as a cover-up for a possible attempt by Ukraine to retake the rebel-held areas.