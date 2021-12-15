Target CEO addresses omicron, wages and shopper habits

By ANNE D’INNOCENZIO

AP Retail Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Target is heading into the final stretch of the holiday season with lots of momentum. CEO Brian Cornell reports that holiday sales have continued to stay strong even amid worries about the new omicron variant. Like its big box rivals, Target has been able to defy industrywide challenges like labor shortages, inflation and supply chain snarls as the discounter keeps its shelves full and arms itself with a full seasonal staff. The Associated Press recently interviewed Cornell on a wide variety of topics from omicron to inflation and wages as well the discounter’s decision to no longer open its stores on Thanksgiving.