AP source: Pfizer seeking OK for 4th COVID dose for seniors

By ZEKE MILLER
WASHINGTON (AP) — Drugmaker Pfizer is expected to request authorization this week for an additional COVID-19 booster dose for seniors. That, according to a person familiar with the matter, who spoke on condition of anonymity. That would add a fourth dose to the regimen, which currently consists of a primary series of two shots, followed months later by a booster dose, in an effort to provide maximum protection to the over-65 population that has been hit hardest by the pandemic. The Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control must approve the request. 

