About 60 Amazon workers stage walkouts over pay, break times

Associated Press (AP) — A labor organizer says more than 60 Amazon workers across three delivery stations staged a walkout on Wednesday to demand a $3 raise and a return to 20-minute breaks. The walkout is being organized by a group called Amazonians United, which said in a statement that its demands were first brought up in December through a coordinated petition among six Amazon warehouses in the East Coast. Wednesday’s staged walkouts is happening at two Amazon delivery stations called ZYO1 and DBK1 in the New York borough of Queens, and the DMD9 facility in Upper Marlboro, Maryland. Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.