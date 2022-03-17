EPA adds Bradford Island area of Columbia River to Superfund

By NICHOLAS K. GERANIOS

Associated Press

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has added Bradford Island on the Columbia River to its Superfund list of toxic waste sites. That starts the process for eventual cleanup of the area. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for years dumped toxic waste on the island and surrounding parts of the river. That waste contaminated fish caught and eaten by humans. Thursday’s decision by the Biden administration was praised by U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley of Oregon and the governors of Washington and Oregon. The island is located 40 miles east of Portland, Oregon.