Blow for Scholz as conservatives win key German state vote

BERLIN (AP) — Exit polls suggest that voters backed the incumbent conservative governor and dealt a blow to Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s Social Democrats in Germany’s most populous state Sunday. Figures released after voting ended at 1600GMT in the North Rhine-Westphalia state election showed the Christian Democrats making small gains to take 35% of the vote. Public broadcaster WDR reported that the Social Democrats were projected to get 27.5%, while the environmentalist Greens’ share stood at 18.5%, a new record for the party in the state. The pro-business Free Democrats saw a big drop in support and were on course to get 5% of the vote, the minimum required to enter the state parliament.