Prosecutors: NYC investment adviser blamed in $5B fraud

By LARRY NEUMEISTER

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Federal authorities say bus drivers and charitable groups were among victims who lost $5 billion from private investment funds once worth $11 billion. Conspiracy, securities fraud and obstruction of justice charges were brought Tuesday against the former chief investment officer of a series of funds at Allianz Global Investors, one of the world’s largest financial services and insurance companies. And authorities said a U.S. subsidiary of Allianz would plead guilty to charges and pay billions of dollars in fines and restitution. An indictment charged Gregoire Tournant with defrauding investors in a series of investment funds managed by Allianz from 2014 through March 2020. Tournant turned himself in Tuesday morning in Denver. A message for comment was sent to Tournant’s attorney.