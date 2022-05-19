Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery rose $2.62 to $112.21 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for July delivery rose $2.93 to $112.04 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for June delivery rose 11 cents to $3.83 a gallon. June heating oil rose 12 cents to $3.79 a gallon. June natural gas fell 6 cents to $8.31 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery rose $25.30 to $1,841.20 an ounce. Silver for July delivery rose 37 cents to $21.91 an ounce and July copper rose 10 cents to $4.28 a pound.

The dollar fell to 127.74 Japanese yen from 128.11 yen. The euro rose to $1.0598 from $1.0474.