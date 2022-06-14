Mexican government prodding its farmers to grow more food

By MARÍA VERZA

Associated Press

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s government wants citizens to produce more of their own food in a move toward self-sufficiency and lower prices in key products. The idea isn’t new, but the ravages of the pandemic, climate change and the market turmoil created by the war in Ukraine have given it new urgency. The government wants to head off food insecurity in a country where 44% of its population lives in poverty and where 27.5 million tons of corn are produced, but more than 40 million tons are consumed. Some farmers are hopeful about additional government financial help and subsidized fertilizer. Others are suspicious of government plans.