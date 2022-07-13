Sri Lanka waits in confusion, anger for president to resign

By KRUTIKA PATHI

Associated Press

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Confused and angry, Sri Lankans are still waiting for their embattled president to resign after he fled the country amid an economic meltdown and political chaos. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled to the Maldives on Wednesday and made his prime minister acting president in his absence. That has further roiled passions among a public that blames Rajapaksa for the economic crisis and believes Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe protected him. Protesters have occupied the presidential palace and the prime minister’s office to press their demands for a new government. Late on Wednesday night, crowds also gathered outside the Parliament.