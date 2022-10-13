China accuses US of ‘Cold War thinking’ in security strategy

BEIJING (AP) — The Chinese government has accused Washington of “Cold War thinking.” The government appealed for efforts to repair strained relations after President Joe Biden released a national security strategy that calls for “out-competing China” and blocking its efforts to reshape global affairs. The foreign ministry also accused Washington of trade protectionism after Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the United States would reinforce its global supply chains to guard against “geopolitical coercion” by China, Russia and other governments. Biden’s document accused China of trying to “erode U.S. alliances” and “create more permissive conditions for its own authoritarian model.” It called for “out-competing China” in political alliances as well as business, technology and military affairs.

