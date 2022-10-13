Had enough? S&P plunge could deepen if recession takes hold
By STAN CHOE
AP Business Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — If the economy really is headed for a recession, the stock market’s drop may not be over. The S&P 500 began this week having already plunged roughly 24% from its record set early this year. History shows the average U.S. recession since 1947 has brought an even bigger fall for stocks: roughly 30%, according to Goldman Sachs. Recently, even worse pain has been the norm. During the last three recessions, the main measure of U.S. stocks lost between 34% and 57%.