Meta hits back in fight with FTC over VR company acquisition
By MARCY GORDON
AP Business Writer
WASHINGTON (AP) — Facebook parent Meta struck back in its legal battle with federal regulators over its proposed acquisition of virtual-reality company Within Unlimited and its fitness app Supernatural. Meta asked a federal court in San Jose, California, to dismiss the Federal Trade Commission’s request in July for an injunction against the acquisition. In a landmark legal challenge to a Big Tech merger, the FTC sued to block the deal, asserting it would hurt competition and violate antitrust laws. Meta said in its court filing that the government failed to establish that the virtual reality market is concentrated with high barriers to entry.