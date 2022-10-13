Nikola founder’s trial ready for jury after final arguments

NEW YORK (AP) — A jury will begin deliberating the fate of Nikola Corp’s founder on Friday after he was portrayed in closing arguments by a prosecutor as a habitual liar and by his lawyer as an inspiring visionary being unjustly prosecuted. The Manhattan federal trial of Trevor Milton has been delayed after his lawyer tested positive for the coronavirus. In closings Thursday, defense attorney Marc Mukasey urged acquittal, saying there was a stunning lack of evidence that his client ever intended to cheat investors. But prosecutor Matthew Podolsky insisted evidence was overwhelming that Milton lied repeatedly to make it seem Nikola had produced operable zero-emission trucks.

