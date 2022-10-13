Putin suggests turning Turkey into gas hub for Europe

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has proposed turning Turkey into a gas hub for Europe after deliveries to Germany through the Nord Stream pipeline were halted. Putin floated the idea of exporting more gas through the Turk Stream gas pipeline that runs beneath Black Sea to Turkey on Thursday, as he met with Turkey’s president in Kazakhstan. It’s the second unlikely energy proposal that Putin has pitchec in as many days, with European leaders calling Russia’s reductions in natural gas an attempt to divide them over their support for Ukraine. It’s created an energy crisis heading into winter that has fueled inflation, forced some industries to cut production and sent utility bills soaring.

By SUZAN FRASER and DASHA LITVINOVA Associated Press

