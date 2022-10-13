Quality of life concerns weigh heavily on rail contract vote

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The lack of some benefits most workers can readily count on like paid sick leave and regularly scheduled weekends, combined with demanding schedules, is driving some railroad workers to veto labor contracts featuring big raises and bonuses. This week’s vote by the third-largest railroad union against the contract raised the possibility that a crippling nationwide strike could still happen even though that union pledged to return to the bargaining table. One other union that rejected its deal earlier has already negotiated a new pact, and six smaller railroad unions have approved their agreements so maybe the major freight railroads will still be able to work things out with their employees.

