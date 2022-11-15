Skip to Content
Climate activists throw liquid at Klimt painting in Vienna

By KIRSTEN GRIESHABER
Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — Climate activists in Austria have attacked a famous painting by artist Gustav Klimt with a black, oily liquid and one then glued himself to glass protecting the painting’s frame. Members of the group Last Generation Austria tweeted Tuesday they had targeted the 1915 painting “Death and Life” from Klimt at the Leopold Museum in Vienna to protest their government’s use of fossil energies. The painting wasn’t damaged. One activist was pushed away by a museum guard while another glued his hand to the glass over the painting’s frame. The group defended the protest saying they were protesting “oil and gas drilling.”

