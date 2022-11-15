‘Did not end well’: New Pence book details split with Trump

NEW YORK (AP) — Former Vice President Mike Pence blames Donald Trump for endangering his family “and all those serving at the Capitol” on Jan. 6, 2021, in his new memoir. The book is titled “So Help Me God” and is being released Tuesday. Pence recounts the Republican former president’s extraordinary effort to push him to overturn the results of the 2020 election won by Democrat Joe Biden. Pence shares his account of the day thousands of rioters stormed the Capitol, some chanting “Hang Mike Pence.” The book comes as Pence appears increasingly likely to run for president in 2024. That would put him in direct conflict with Trump, who’s expected to formally launch his reelection campaign Tuesday.

