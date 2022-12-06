Biden to visit Arizona computer chip site, highlight jobs

President Joe Biden is going to the building site for an Arizona computer chip plant to emphasize how his policies are fostering job growth in what could be a challenge to the incoming Republican House majority. The Democratic president has staked his legacy in large part on major investments in technology and infrastructure that were approved by Congress along bipartisan lines. Biden maintains the factory jobs fostered by $52 billion in semiconductor investments and another $200 billion for scientific research will help to revive the U.S. middle class. Republican House Leader Kevin McCarthy has attacked the government investments as a “blank check” and “corporate welfare.”

