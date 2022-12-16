Alabama plant owned by W.V. governor’s family fined $925,000

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A company owned by the family of West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is paying a $925,000 fine to an Alabama health agency after it shut down a coke plant it said was leaking polluting gases. Under a settlement approved Wednesday by a judge, Bluestone Coke will pay the fine to the Jefferson County Health Department for air pollution violations at its coking plant in Birmingham. The plant has been shut down since October 2021. The health department declined to renew its operating permit after finding coke oven doors were leaking toxic chemicals. The plant is more than a century old.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.