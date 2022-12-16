New data: MacKenzie Scott gifts prioritize The South

MacKenzie Scott is dedicating an unusually large share of her giving to nonprofits in the South — a region that megaphilanthropy and particularly tech donors have long been criticized for ignoring. The maverick philanthropist has earmarked at least $3.1 billion for organizations in southern states since 2020 — nearly a third of the $10.6 billion in gifts disclosed on her new Yield Giving website. Her two largest donations in the region went to Prairie View A&M University in Texas and Enterprise Community Partners, a national organization focused on housing and racial equity. Both received $50 million. Altogether, she’s made 479 donations in the region.

By DREW LINDSAY of The Chronicle of Philanthropy Chronicle of Philanthropy

