Twitter chaos too much? There are plenty of other options

By BARBARA ORTUTAY
AP Technology Writer

Twitter has been engulfed in chaos since billionaire Tesla CEO took the helm, cutting the company’s workforce in half, overhauling the platform’s verification system, sparring with some users and acknowledging that “dumb things” might happen as he reshapes one of the world’s most high-profile information ecosystems. It’s not clear if the drama is causing many users to leave. In fact, having a front seat to the chaos may even prove entertaining to some. But lesser-known sites such as Mastodon and even Tumblr are emerging as new or renewed alternatives.

Associated Press

