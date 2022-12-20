GM recalling Bolt EVs; seat belt problem could cause fires

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors is recalling nearly 140,000 Chevrolet Bolt electric cars in the U.S. and Canada to fix a seat belt problem that can cause fires. The recall covers certain Bolt hatchbacks from the 2017 to 2023 model years. It does not include Bolt utility vehicles or Bolts made for Cruise, GM’s autonomous vehicle unit. The company says in rare cases, exhaust gases from the front seat belt pretensioners can come in contact with carpet fibers after a crash, potentially causing a fire. The company found three reports of fires that could have been caused by the problem. The severity of those was unknown. Dealers will install metal foil along the carpet near the pretensioner exhaust. Some vehicles will get a pretensioner cover.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.