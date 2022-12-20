Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg takes witness stand in FTC case

SAN JOSE, California (AP) — Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Facebook parent company Meta, is on the witness stand in a California courtroom as part of the FTC’s effort to stop the tech giant from buying a virtual reality startup. At issue is whether Meta’s acquisition of the small company that makes a VR fitness app called Supernatural will hurt competition in the emerging virtual reality market. If the deal is allowed to go through, the Federal Trade Commission argues, it would violate antitrust laws and dampen innovation, hurting consumers who may face higher prices and fewer options outside of Meta-controlled platforms.

