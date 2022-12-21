German government rejects Lufthansa’s executive bonus plans

BERLIN (AP) — The German government said Wednesday that it opposes bailed-out national carrier Lufthansa’s plans for bonus payments to executives. German business daily Handelsblatt reported that the airline’s board agreed to give bonuses to top managers for the years 2021 and 2022. Lufthansa declined to confirm this, but said bonus payments wouldn’t be made until 2025, leaving open the possibility that those for the past two years might be delayed until then. Government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said such bonuses were ruled out under the terms of a bailout the airline received at the height of the coronavirus pandemic. He said officials planned to hold talks with Lufthansa on the matter.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.