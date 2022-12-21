Pain, few gains for investors as markets slumped in 2022

Investors found few, if any, places to safely put their money in 2022, as central banks in the U.S. and around the globe raised interest rates for the first time in years to fight surging inflation, stoking fear of a global recession. Uncertainty about how far the Federal Reserve and other central banks would go in the fight against inflation sparked a return of volatility. Large swings in stocks were common on Wall Street as the Fed raised its key interest rate seven times and signaled more hikes to come. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and China’s strict COVID-19 policies also roiled the global economy as well as markets in Asia, Europe and the U.S.

