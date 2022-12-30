Isozaki, Pritzker-winning Japanese architect, dies at 91

TOKYO (AP) — Arata Isozaki, a Pritzker-winning Japanese architect known as a post-modern giant who blended culture and history of the East and the West in his designs, has died of old age. He was 91. Isozaki won the Pritzker Architecture Prize, internationally the highest honor in the field, in 2019. Born in 1931 in Oita, Japan, he was 14 when he saw the aftermath of the U.S. atomic bombing on Hiroshima and Nagaski in August 1945. That led to his theory that buildings are transitory but should please the senses.

