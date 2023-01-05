Skip to Content
EXPLAINER: What is the metaverse and how will it work?

By The Associated Press

The term “metaverse” is the latest buzzword to capture the tech industry’s imagination. Facebook parent Meta is the best-known entrant into this futuristic virtual concept But it’s certainly not the only one. At this year’s CES, the tech industry showcase in Las Vegas, the metaverse is a key theme. That’s according to Kinsey Fabrizio, senior vice president at the trade group Consumer Technology Association. She pointed to automaker Stellantis and software giant Microsoft, which have a partnership to create a showroom in the metaverse. As with any emerging technology, there are plenty of concerns around the metaverse and whether it could exacerbate real-world problems.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Business

