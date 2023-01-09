EU lawmakers aid Somali man fighting life sentence in Greece

LESBOS, Greece (AP) — A Somali man serving a 142-year prison sentence in Greece for people smuggling has appeared in court to appeal his sentence. Mohammad Hanad Abdi claims that he was only steering a dinghy during a crossing from Turkey to Greece when it was abandoned by a Turkish smuggler. The case has attracted attention to the harsh sentencing guidelines in Greece that have been introduced in recent years to combat illegal migration into the European Union. A campaign to support Adbi and have other similar convictions reexamined is being led by a Greek member of the European Parliament. Abdi appeared in court on Monday to appeal.

