MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico ended 2022 with 7.82% annual inflation, the highest rate in more than two decades. What Mexican families felt most was the 14.14% annual inflation in food prices. The National Statistics Institute said Monday that food suffered the highest price increases. By comparison, inflation in 2021 ran at 7.36%. Mexico’s central bank has responded by raising it central interest rate to 10.5%, also the highest level in many years. The government has also temporarily lifted import duties on certain food categories, to try to tame inflation. But it is unclear if that is working. Prices increased in December by 0.38% in comparison with November.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.