Big vs small: EU faces big subsidy rift before facing US

KIRUNA, Sweden (AP) — The European Union is thinking about injecting more subsidies into its industry to counter U.S. efforts to ramp up its green technologies sector. But fears are only increasing that the continent’s giant countries will profit at the cost of the small member states. And such fears are justified if the EU’s approval of subsidies to counter the impact of Russia’s war in Ukraine are anything to go by. Sweden holds the EU presidency and warned about the need to preserve a balance to make sure that Germany and France don’t strong-arm smaller member states and boost their national powerhouses will billions in subsidies that others simply don’t have.

By RAF CASERT and SAMUEL PETREQUIN Associated Press

