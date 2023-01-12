California latest to sue drug companies over insulin prices

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California says it will sue the companies that make and promote much of the nation’s insulin. Democratic Attorney General Rob Bonta announced the lawsuit on Thursday. The lawsuit accuses insulin manufacturers Eli Lilli, Novo Nordisk and Sanofi of keeping prices too high. It also blames pharmacy benefit managers CVS Caremark, Express Scripts and OptumRx. California is one of many states that have sued these companies in recent years. California is also considering making its own generic version of insulin to try and drive down the price. People with certain types of diabetes need insulin to survive.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.