Mexico in talks with mining companies about lithium

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president says the government is in talks to persuade companies that have started lithium mining projects in Mexico to give up their plans. In 2022, Mexico nationalized lithium mining and extraction, with a state-run company having exclusive rights to mine the metal used in electric car batteries and other devices. But President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Thursday that “one or two” companies have started projects, though they did not have all necessary permits. López Obrador says the government is “seeking to reach an agreement with them” to accept the new framework. But he acknowledges the matter may end up in court.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.