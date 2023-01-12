UK leader Sunak makes first visit to Scotland as PM

LONDON (AP) — U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is expected to highlight the benefits of remaining in the U.K. when he meets with the Scottish leader during his first visit to Scotland since taking office. Sunak will meet for private and informal talks with Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon on Thursday. Sturgeon wants to take Scotland out of the United Kingdom. Downing Street said Sunak and Sturgeon will focus on “the shared challenges that people in Scotland and across the rest of the U.K. face” and how both governments can cooperate meaningfully. Sturgeon’s relationship with Sunak’s two predecessors Boris Johnson and Liz Truss had been frosty and the governments in London and Edinburgh have been at loggerheads over Sturgeon’s push for Scottish independence.

