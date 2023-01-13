Airlines back more spending, staff to fix failed FAA system

DALLAS (AP) — Airline executives are pushing Congress and the White House to step up funding for the Federal Aviation Administration after a technology failure briefly grounded flights around the country this week. Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian said Friday that the FAA is doing the best it can, but it needs more staffing and upgraded technology. That comes after American Airlines CEO Robert Isom said it might cost “billions” to upgrade FAA technology, which he says is required. The FAA’s technology is certain to be a key issue this year, as Congress considers legislation that would govern the agency for the next five years.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.