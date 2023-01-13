New US owner of Bournemouth invests in French club Lorient

BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) — The new American owner of Premier League team Bournemouth has acquired a minority share in French club Lorient as part of what he is calling a “multi-club ownership strategy.” The Black Knight Football and Entertainment consortium fronted by Bill Foley owns the Vegas Golden Knights in the NHL and bought Bournemouth in December. Bournemouth says the deal with Lorient “provides the opportunity to invest additional capital after this season.” Lorient is in sixth place in the French league and bidding to qualify for European competition next season.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.