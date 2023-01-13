NTSB: Cloud shot up in front of plane before turbulence

HONOLULU (AP) — A preliminary National Transportation Safety Board report says a cloud shot up vertically like a plume of smoke in a matter of seconds before a Hawaiian Airlines flight last month hit severe turbulence, injuring 25 people on board, including six seriously. The report says the captain of the Dec. 18 flight from Phoenix to Honolulu reported seeing the cloud suddenly and said there wasn’t enough time to change course. The plane sustained minor damage. The report includes factual information but not a probable cause. That is typically included in a final report, which could take a year or two to complete.

