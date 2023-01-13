Poland lawmakers back law intended to release EU funds

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s lawmakers have voted to approve a new law on judicial accountability that the government hopes will meet European Union expectations and help unfreeze billions of euros in pandemic recovery funds for the country. Brussels suspended the aid for Poland because it says the government’s policies of exerting control over the judiciary are in violation of democratic principles. The EU has called for essential changes to be made before Poland can be granted access to the money. The right-wing coalition government argues that the provisions of the new law have been agreed on with Brussels. Some previous changes made by Poland didn’t go far enough for the EU. The lower house of parliament voted 203-52 with 189 abstentions to approve the new legislation on Friday.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.