Thousands protest in Germany against coal mine expansion

ERKELENZ, Germany (AP) — Thousands of people are demonstrating in persistent rain to protest the clearance and demolition of a village in western Germany that is due to make way for the expansion of a coal mine. There were standoffs with police as some protesters tried to reach the edge of the mine and the village itself. Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg joined the demonstrators on Saturday as they protested the clearance of Luetzerath. They walked through the nearby village of Keyenberg and past muddy fields. The clearance of Luetzerath was well advanced as the demonstration took place.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.