Italy’s premier visits Libya for talks on energy, migration

CAIRO (AP) — Italy’s prime minister has arrived in Libya for talks with officials from the country’s west-based government that will focus on energy and migration. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni landed in the capital, Tripoli, on Saturday amid tight security. Her office says she is accompanied by Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani and Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi. Libya is the third North African country that Meloni visited over the last two weeks as she seeks to secure new supplies of natural gas to replace Russian energy. She has met with Abdel Hamid Dbeibah, who heads one of Libya’s rival administrations, based in Tripoli.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.