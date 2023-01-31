Greek opposition to boycott parliament over wiretap scandal

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s main opposition party says it won’t participate in parliamentary votes until a general election is held later this year. It made the move on Tuesday in response to the alleged wiretapping of senior officials by the state intelligence service. Allegations that politicians and journalists have been targeted in legally-sanctioned wiretaps as well as with spyware from unknown origins have triggered judicial investigations. The scandal has rattled Greece’s politics before the election which is due before the summer.

