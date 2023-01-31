HarperCollins to cut North American workforce by 5%

NEW YORK (AP) — HarperCollins Publishers will cut its workforce by 5% in the U.S. and Canada by the end of June, citing increased costs and lower sales. The announcement comes the day before HarperCollins and the union representing some 250 striking employees are to meet with a federal mediator, the first negotiations since the strike began more than two months ago. HarperCollins cited similar issues in laying off a “small number” of staff members last fall. A new round of layoffs has already started, although the company expects reductions to come through a combination of layoffs and positions left unfilled.

