Dubai again plans for flying taxi takeoff, this time by 2026

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Dubai again is planning for the takeoff of flying taxis in this futuristic city-state on the Arabian Peninsula. On Monday, it offered its firmest details yet for a pledged launch by 2026. Since 2017, the commercial capital of the United Arab Emirates has offered promises to launch flying taxis in the city already home to the world’s tallest building and other architectural wonders. A series of different types and companies have cycled through those promises as well. This time, Dubai appears to be focusing on the electric flying taxi by Joby Aviation, a Santa Cruz, California-based company. The firm said it was exploring the possibility.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.