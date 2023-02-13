Workers await as NJ lawmakers debate casino smoking ban

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — For years, some New Jersey lawmakers have introduced bills that would ban smoking in Atlantic City’s casinos. But those measures went nowhere. However, on Monday a state Senate committee will hold the first discussion on a bill that would close a loophole in New Jersey’s indoor smoking law to prohibit smoking in the nine casinos. Many workers say secondhand smoke from customers is making them sick, but casino executives fear losing jobs and revenue if a smoking ban is implemented. No vote will be taken on the bill Monday, but Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy has promised to sign it into law if it passes the Legislature.

