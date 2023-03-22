Americans’ faith in banks low after failures: AP-NORC poll

WASHINGTON (AP) — Only 10% of U.S. adults say they have significant confidence in the nation’s banks and financial institutions, a new poll finds. That is down from the 22% who said they had high confidence in banks in 2020. The poll from the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll also finds that a majority of Americans say the government is not doing enough to regulate the industry. The underwhelming assessment of America’s banks and bank regulation comes after a series of shocks, including the sudden collapse of Silicon Valley Bank this month, brought back disturbing memories of the 2008-2009 financial crisis.

By PAUL WISEMAN and HANNAH FINGERHUT Associated Press

